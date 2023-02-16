Female Entrepreneurs and leaders in industry will be highlighted on "Empowered" with host Meg Ryan

The educational program will highlight some women changing the world...

MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new episode of Empowered, with "You've Got Mail" star Meg Ryan acting as host for the show, will feature women in entrepreneurial and leading positions to highlight their impact in multiple industries. Empowered producers will be securing content for the segment from related organizations to create the episode.

The upcoming episode of Empowered will feature interviews with some female leaders from businesses and organizations who are overcoming barriers in the standard workplace environment and are working to shift the status quo.

Modern culture has come a long way in regard to women in society and the workplace. However, despite decades of progress, there remains to be a gender gap in many leadership positions across numerous industries. Often at senior levels, women are underrepresented.

More organizations need to shift focus and begin prioritizing gender gaps in leadership positions while providing a culture that encourages leadership and entrepreneurship. Women diversify the work environment and can influence and shape the industries that impact the world, and many are already doing so. Women in leadership positions are actively changing the world in real and concrete ways.

Empowered was created with the idea of enlightening viewers. Episodes cover a gamut of different topics, and are made to inspire audiences to feel empowered to change the world.

Empowered with Meg Ryan is an educational mini-series created for sole distribution across the U.S. The show is a recipient of multiple awards. The Empowered development team boasts combined decades of experience working in educational media.

