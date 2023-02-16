Super League Triathlon Expands In The USA And Grows Mass Participation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Super League Triathlon (SLT) has continued its rapid expansion plans by acquiring the iconic New York and Chicago Triathlons.
The acquisition of two additional major city triathlons provides SLT with a stable of mass participation events in the USA, which also includes Malibu Triathlon. SLT acquired the New York and Chicago events from Life Time, Inc., which will continue to produce the two events this year. Terms were not disclosed.
SLT now owns three of the longest-running and largest participation triathlons in the country and has the perfect platform to achieve its ambition of reviving short course racing in the USA.
Super League Triathlon is the world's premier swim-bike-run Series, pitching the very best athletes against each other in quick and exciting race formats in fantastic destinations across the globe. It features both the Arena Games Triathlon and Championship Series.
It has enjoyed huge growth since launching in 2017, with more than 50 million unique broadcast viewers over the course of its 2022 Arena Games Triathlon and Championship Series races as well as a digital audience of more than 1 million followers.
SLT CEO and Co-Founder, Michael D’hulst, said: “I am very excited to be able to announce the acquisition of two fantastic events with the New York and Chicago triathlons. These are races with a rich history in our sport and in prime locations in major cities. It is an honour to now be the custodian of these brands.
“This move underlines Super League’s transition as we grow from being more than a right’s holder in elite sport to also delivering mass participation events, and shows our commitment to make short course racing cool again in the US via a strategy that engages and excites participants.”
SLT Chairman and Co-Founder, Leonid Boguslavsky, added: “A platform that brings together these three huge events while growing the footprint of our professional events in the US and expanding our media presence is a truly unique proposition. We are formulating exciting plans for the future and look forward to being able to announce these in due course.”
The Arena Games Triathlon powered by Zwift 2023 World Championship Series gets underway in Montreal, Canada, on Saturday, February 25, before visits to Switzerland and London. Tickets for the Montreal event are available via Ticketmaster.
ENDS
Media contact
Adam Leitch
Communications Director
adam@superleaguetriathlon.com
Imagery
Images are free to use in editorial about Super League Triathlon. Please credit Super League Triathlon/superleaguetriathlon.com
About Super League Triathlon
Super League Triathlon (SLT) is the world's premier swim-bike-run Series, pitching the very best athletes against each other in quick and exciting race formats in fantastic destinations across the globe.
The Championship Series takes place from August-November with the best triathletes on the planet doing battle over game-changing formats which are redefining the sport for a modern audience.
Super League’s Arena Games Triathlon is a dynamic new esports format which blends in real life and virtual racing to deliver an immersive viewing experience via a unique partnership with Zwift. It crowns official triathlon esports World Champions thanks to its ground-breaking partnership with World Triathlon.
For more information visit superleaguetriathlon.com
Adam Leitch
The acquisition of two additional major city triathlons provides SLT with a stable of mass participation events in the USA, which also includes Malibu Triathlon. SLT acquired the New York and Chicago events from Life Time, Inc., which will continue to produce the two events this year. Terms were not disclosed.
SLT now owns three of the longest-running and largest participation triathlons in the country and has the perfect platform to achieve its ambition of reviving short course racing in the USA.
Super League Triathlon is the world's premier swim-bike-run Series, pitching the very best athletes against each other in quick and exciting race formats in fantastic destinations across the globe. It features both the Arena Games Triathlon and Championship Series.
It has enjoyed huge growth since launching in 2017, with more than 50 million unique broadcast viewers over the course of its 2022 Arena Games Triathlon and Championship Series races as well as a digital audience of more than 1 million followers.
SLT CEO and Co-Founder, Michael D’hulst, said: “I am very excited to be able to announce the acquisition of two fantastic events with the New York and Chicago triathlons. These are races with a rich history in our sport and in prime locations in major cities. It is an honour to now be the custodian of these brands.
“This move underlines Super League’s transition as we grow from being more than a right’s holder in elite sport to also delivering mass participation events, and shows our commitment to make short course racing cool again in the US via a strategy that engages and excites participants.”
SLT Chairman and Co-Founder, Leonid Boguslavsky, added: “A platform that brings together these three huge events while growing the footprint of our professional events in the US and expanding our media presence is a truly unique proposition. We are formulating exciting plans for the future and look forward to being able to announce these in due course.”
The Arena Games Triathlon powered by Zwift 2023 World Championship Series gets underway in Montreal, Canada, on Saturday, February 25, before visits to Switzerland and London. Tickets for the Montreal event are available via Ticketmaster.
ENDS
Media contact
Adam Leitch
Communications Director
adam@superleaguetriathlon.com
Imagery
Images are free to use in editorial about Super League Triathlon. Please credit Super League Triathlon/superleaguetriathlon.com
About Super League Triathlon
Super League Triathlon (SLT) is the world's premier swim-bike-run Series, pitching the very best athletes against each other in quick and exciting race formats in fantastic destinations across the globe.
The Championship Series takes place from August-November with the best triathletes on the planet doing battle over game-changing formats which are redefining the sport for a modern audience.
Super League’s Arena Games Triathlon is a dynamic new esports format which blends in real life and virtual racing to deliver an immersive viewing experience via a unique partnership with Zwift. It crowns official triathlon esports World Champions thanks to its ground-breaking partnership with World Triathlon.
For more information visit superleaguetriathlon.com
Adam Leitch
Super League Triathlon
+44 20 3998 3064
adam@superleaguetriathlon.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok