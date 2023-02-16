API Management Market Projected to Reach USD 41.5 Bn by 2031 at a CAGR of 34.5%, Predicts Allied Market Research Study

Allied Market

The report segments the global API management market on the basis of deployment types, organization size, component, industries, and region.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global API management market generated $2.2 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $41.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 34.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Increase in demand for public and private APIs to accelerate digital transformation, rise in social media penetration, and surge in mobile application and users have boosted the growth of the global API management market.

Major industry players such as - IBM, Google, Oracle, Red Hat, Software AG, Axway, TIBCO, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation, and SAP SE.

On the basis of component, the solution segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 36.5% from 2022 to 2031. Moreover, the segment dominated the market in 2021 in terms of revenue, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market.

Based on deployment types, the cloud segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 37.4% during the forecast period. However, the on-premises segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market.

The global API management market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the market due to surge in demand for digitization, increase in sales of smartphones, and rise in adoption of work from policies.

• During the pandemic, companies invested more in accelerating digital transformation and increasing customer connectivity.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

