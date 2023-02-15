Serious Worker Injury Leads to $100,000 Fine

CANADA, February 15 - Released on February 15, 2023

On February 8, 2023, City of Regina pleaded guilty in Regina Provincial Court regarding one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996.

The charge stemmed from a workplace incident that occurred on December 18, 2020, in Regina, Saskatchewan. A worker suffered serious injuries when a 3,000 lb. crate fell, pinning the worker against other crates in the area.

City of Regina was fined for contravening clause 12(b) of the regulations (being an employer at a place of employment, fail to make arrangements for the use, handling, storage and transport of articles in a manner that protects the health and safety of workers, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

As a result, the court imposed a fine of $71,428.57 with a $28,571.43 surcharge, for a total amount of $100,000.

Employers are required to provide safe and healthy workplaces, and must provide information, training and experience necessary for employees to perform their jobs safely. For more information about workplace health and safety training and resources, visit www.worksafesask.ca or contact an industry safety association.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, inspections and prosecutions.

