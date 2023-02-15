Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,998 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 361,599 in the last 365 days.

Serious Worker Injury Leads to $100,000 Fine

CANADA, February 15 - Released on February 15, 2023

On February 8, 2023, City of Regina pleaded guilty in Regina Provincial Court regarding one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996

The charge stemmed from a workplace incident that occurred on December 18, 2020, in Regina, Saskatchewan. A worker suffered serious injuries when a 3,000 lb. crate fell, pinning the worker against other crates in the area.

City of Regina was fined for contravening clause 12(b) of the regulations (being an employer at a place of employment, fail to make arrangements for the use, handling, storage and transport of articles in a manner that protects the health and safety of workers, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

As a result, the court imposed a fine of $71,428.57 with a $28,571.43 surcharge, for a total amount of $100,000.

Employers are required to provide safe and healthy workplaces, and must provide information, training and experience necessary for employees to perform their jobs safely. For more information about workplace health and safety training and resources, visit www.worksafesask.ca or contact an industry safety association.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, inspections and prosecutions.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Kate Crowley
Labour Relations and Workplace Safety
Regina
Phone: 306-570-2839
Email: kate.crowley@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Serious Worker Injury Leads to $100,000 Fine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.