Saskatchewan Sees Jump in Wholesale Trade and Manufacturing Sales

Saskatchewan's economy remains strong, with Statistics Canada reporting today the value of wholesale trade increasing in our province by 24.1 per cent in December 2022 compared to December 2021, the highest increase among provinces. The value of Saskatchewan's wholesale trade also led the provinces on a month-over-month basis, increasing 4.3 per cent compared to November 2022.

Saskatchewan's manufacturing sales were also up in December, rising 25.5 per cent from 2021 to 2022, ranking Saskatchewan second among provinces.

"Saskatchewan continues to lead the nation in several of the country's key economic indicators, and today's strong numbers in wholesale trade and manufacturing sales are further proof that Saskatchewan has what the world needs," Trade and Export Development Minster Jeremy Harrison said. "Our government remains committed to attracting investment, increasing the value of our exports and expanding our international markets to ensure this growth continues."

The total value of wholesale trade was $4 billion, while the total value of manufacturing sales was $2.3 billion.

In recent months, Saskatchewan has seen growth in a number of key economic indicators, including the provincial job market. Recently released January labour force figures from Statistics Canada show Saskatchewan with 16,400 new jobs when compared to January 2022, an increase of 2.9 per cent.

Saskatchewan posted a record year for merchandise exports in 2022, increasing 41.7 per cent compared to 2021.

Investment in building construction and building permits also saw impressive growth in December 2022 compared to 2021, with increases of 16.4 per cent and 26.1 per cent, respectively.

