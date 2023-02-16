Metal Injection Molding Market Size US$ 7.1 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 9.9%
EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the Size of Metal Injection Molding Market ? :
IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Metal Injection Molding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global metal injection molding market size reached US$ 3.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during 2023-2028.
Metal Injection Molding Market Uses:
Metal injection molding (MIM) represents advanced metalworking procedures wherein finely powdered metals are mixed with binder materials for creating feedstocks, which are then solidified and shaped using injection molding. They can be performed on numerous types of materials, including stainless steel, low alloy steel, soft magnetic materials, etc. Metal injection molding systems allow high volume and complex parts to be shaped in a single step. They provide thermal and dimensional stability, corrosion resistance, and high mechanical strength to small, finished metal products. As a result, metal injection molding solutions find extensive applications across various sectors, such as electrical, automotive, medical, consumer products, firearms and defense, etc.
Metal Injection Molding Market Production:
The increasing production of lightweight, precise, and high-quality motorized and vehicular parts in large quantities, including steering, gearbox, locking mechanisms, turbochargers, etc., is among the key factors driving the metal injection molding market. In addition to this, the escalating deployment of the technology to manufacture several surgical equipment, which include orthopedic tools, ablation electrodes, endoscopic graspers, and trauma plates, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the shifting preferences among manufacturers from conventional metal molding procedures toward MIM in order to complete operations at affordable rates and reduce the production time and wastage of raw materials utilized in the making of feedstocks are also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the inflating investments by leading players in research and development (R&D) activities for introducing advanced MIM to facilitate the mass designing of complex-shaped metal components are expected to bolster the metal injection molding market in the coming years.
Key Players Included in Global Metal Injection Molding Market Research Report:
• Amphenol Corporation
• ARC Group Worldwide Inc
• ATW Companies Inc
• CMG Technologies
• CN Innovations Ltd.
• Dean Group International Ltd
• Ernst Reiner GmbH & Co. KG
• Metal Powder Products LLC
• Parmaco Metal Injection Molding AG
• Sintex a/s
• Smith Metal Products
• Tanfel Metal
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Material Type:
• Stainless Steel
• Low Alloy Steel
• Soft Magnetic Material
• Others
Breakup by End Use Industry:
• Electrical and Electronics
• Automotive
• Medical and Orthodontics
• Consumer Products
• Firearms and Defense
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Who we are:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
