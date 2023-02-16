Location-Based Services (LBS) Market Valuation Worth USD 318.64 Billion in 2030, at 24.3% CAGR – Allied Market Research

Allied Market

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global location-based services (LBS) market generated $36.35 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $318.64 billion in 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period. The report segments the global location-based services market on the basis of industry vertical, technology, component, application, and region.

Diversified range of applications, rise in demand for location-based services, increase in demand for smartphones, and rapid development of business analytics solutions drive the market growth. Technological developments and new applications that demand LBS solutions create opportunities for market players in the future.

Major industry players such as - Alcatel-Lucent, Apple Inc., Google LLC, AT&T Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Bharti Airtel Limited, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., HERE, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and International Business Machines Corporation.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/238

Based on the component, the hardware segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share. The services segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 26.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 27.0% from 2021-2030.

Based on technology, the Assisted GPS (A-GPS) segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-fifth of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 26.6% from 2021-2030. The report also covers other segments such as enhanced GPS (E-GPS), enhanced observed time difference (E-OTD), observed time difference, cell ID, Wi-Fi, and others.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/238

COVID-19 scenario:

• With the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of location-based services enables governments to impose social distancing and facilitate tracking patterns of movements of people and traffic patterns.

• Location-based services are projected to get traction, due to their use in predicting the most probable COVID-19 infected regions and to preschedule the allocation of healthcare resources accordingly.

• Innovations and developments in location-based services post-pandemic such as location-based marketing, real-time tracking, augmented reality, and geotagging will support the market growth.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/b44f996531cb3e4cf10e307fb364b7cb

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Similar Reports -

Real-time location system market

Location Analytics Market

About Us -

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

