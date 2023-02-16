Manchin Questions Global Security Experts on Taiwanese Defense Capabilities, Putin's War in Ukraine

February 15, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) and Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Cybersecurity Subcommittee , questioned witnesses on Taiwan’s defensive capabilities against mainland China, commitments from U.S. allies to defend Taiwan and Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war in Ukraine. The witnesses were Dr. Bonny Lin, Director of the China Power Project and Senior Fellow, Asian Security, Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS), Dr. Fiona Hill, Senior Fellow, Center on the United States and Europe (CUSU), The Brookings Institution and Mr. Roger Zakheim, Director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.

On Taiwan’s defensive capabilities:





“Does Taiwan have the ability to defend itself against mainland China to be independent? If not, would they have the ability with help from the United States?” Senator Manchin questioned. “I’m understanding there is a little bit of a difference between what we believe they would need to defend themselves and be successful versus what they desire to have.”





On commitments from U.S. allies to defend Taiwan:





“Would we have any allies coming with us to defend Taiwan? The way that they have come together in Europe for Ukraine?” Senator Manchin questioned. “Which allies would come to their defense?...Other than the U.S., I have not heard of other allies believing it is of national interest to them to go and fight or support a Taiwanese war against China.”





On Putin’s ongoing war in Ukraine:

“Does Ukraine have the ability to fight and win the war to take back Donbas and also Crimea?” Senator Manchin questioned. “Does Ukraine have the willpower and the people power to continue to fight?...And what about the will of our allies to stay in this fight?”

A video of Senator Manchin’s questioning of the witnesses can be found here .