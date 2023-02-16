Submit Release
GBBC Digital Finance Joins IOSCO

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBBC Digital Finance (GDF), the largest industry body championing the adoption of best practices for digital finance, has joined IOSCO as an Affiliate Member.

The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) is the international body that brings together the world's securities regulators and is recognized as the global standard setter for the securities sector. IOSCO develops, implements, and promotes adherence to internationally recognized standards for securities regulation. It works intensively with the G20 and the Financial Stability Board (FSB) on the global regulatory reform agenda.

Lawrence Wintermeyer, Chair of GBBC Digital Finance and member of the GBBC Group board, said, "This is an important milestone for GBBC Digital Finance, our members, and the wider digital finance industry. We will work with IOSCO to best engage our members in 2023 in providing any assistance we can to the two IOSCO Crypto-Asset Roadmap working groups, Crypto and Digital Assets (CDA) and Decentralised Finance (DeFi)."

Emma Joyce, CEO, GBBC Digital Finance, commented, "We are proud to be an affiliate member of such an esteemed membership organization. Our priority at GDF in 2023 is engagement with regulators and policy-makers and jointly examining how we might construct a DeFi education and engagement platform. We also believe there are opportunities to collaborate with the IOSCO regional hub on roundtables, given GBBC Digital Finance's global team and membership."

Contact hello@gdf.io / emma@gdf.io

www.gdf.io 

About GBBC Digital Finance

GBBC Digital Finance (GDF) is a global nonprofit members association advocating and accelerating the adoption of best practices for digital assets globally. GDF leads all financial services-related activities under the Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC).

GBBC is the largest leading industry association for the blockchain technology and digital assets community. Launched in Davos in 2017, GBBC is a Swiss-based nonprofit, with more than 500 institutional members and 231 Ambassadors across 109 jurisdictions and disciplines. The organization is dedicated to furthering adoption of blockchain technology by convening regulators, business leaders, and global changemakers to foster collaboration and advance dialogue to create more secure, equitable, and functional societies.

