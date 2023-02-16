Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,997 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 361,643 in the last 365 days.

New IBFD book brings clarity to the taxation of crypto-asset transactions

Today, IBFD has launched the new book Taxing Crypto-Asset Transactions: Foundations for a Globally Coordinated Approach.

/EIN News/ -- AMSTERDAM, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a special launch event, Associate Professor Shaun Parsons gave an insightful overview of the book and was presented with a special copy by Belema Obuoforibo (Director IBFD Knowledge Centre) and Craig West (Managing Editor, World Tax Journal).

“This book presents a systematic analysis of the classification within the international tax system of a comprehensive range of crypto-asset transactions. The book brings much-needed clarity to navigating this complex topic,” said Shaun Parsons.

He continued, “It may also support the development of a globally coordinated approach and assist individual jurisdictions in developing comprehensive domestic responses to the taxation of crypto-asset transactions.”

To learn more about the unique content of this book, visit https://www.ibfd.org/shop/book/taxing-crypto-asset-transactions-foundations-globally-coordinated-approach

The launch took place during a free public seminar on the topic of the Multilateral Instrument (MLI), which was part of the IBFD teaching week for the International Tax Masters programme of the University of Cape Town.

About the Author
Shaun Parsons is an associate professor specializing in taxation at the College of Accounting, in the Commerce Faculty of the University of Cape Town, South Africa, where he also completed both his Master of Commerce in Taxation and PhD. His research focuses on the tax implications of emerging technologies. To learn more about the author, visit https://www.ibfd.org/authors-contributors#meettheauthor

Contact information: Phil Windus, Senior Marketing Coordinator: p.windus@ibfd.org.

About IBFD

IBFD is a leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise, with a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities. As an independent foundation, IBFD utilizes its global network of tax experts and its Knowledge Centre to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, international consultancy firms and tax advisers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/953bb45e-a690-42a2-a444-22dd9883f03a

 


Primary Logo

IBFD launches new book on Taxing Crypto-Asset Transactions

Shaun Parsons was presented with a special copy of the new book

You just read:

New IBFD book brings clarity to the taxation of crypto-asset transactions

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.