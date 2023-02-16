Ivan Ray, Chicago Influencer-Tastemaker, Shows His Support For Chicago’s Grammy Winning Poet, J.Ivy

Left to right, Social Media Influencer Ivan Ray, Singer, Songwriter Tarrey Torae, and her husband, 2023 Grammy Award Winner J. Ivy for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album 2023 Grammy Winner J. Ivy and Social Media Influencer Ivan Ray Left to right Grammy Winner Producer the Legendary Fya Man, 8 x Grammy Award Winner Malik Yusef and Social Media Influencer Ivan Ray Social Media Influencer Ivan Ray and his Wellness Advisor, Shaquita Love, in Los Angeles Grammy Weekend 2023

Ivan Ray is a Grammy Award Recording Academy member, Chicago Influencer-Tastemaker and Brand Executive for TeamJohnHill.

SKOKIE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Video Marketing Strategist and Social Media Influencer Ivan Ray shows his support for the celebrated poet J. Ivy when he won the award for the "Best Spoken Word Poetry Album". Ivan Ray was on the stage as Poet J.Ivy finally won Best Spoken Word Poetry Album For ‘The Poet Who Sat By The Door at the 2023 Grammy. ’ An MBA graduate from tS. Xavier University in Chicago, Ivan Ray has been a member of The Grammy Award Recording Academy since 2017.

Ivan began his music path in the late 90s, working in the Broadcast/Radio Industry while a student at Chicago State University. Ivan then worked as an intern at Clear Channel Stations 107 5 WGCI and Gospel Radio 1390, where he met Poet J. Ivy, who had just won the 2023 Grammy Award for the “Best Spoken Word Poetry Album” category. Ivan also interned at National Public Radio’s-WBEZ. Following his internships, he was tapped to become a producer at 107 5 WGCI Radio.

Ivan Ray followed that lead by becoming a Voice Actor trained by Kathy Bosco of Big Shoulders Digital Video Productions. Ivan Ray was recruited by 8 x Grammy Award Winner Malik Yusef- with G.O.O.D. Music, on a Project entitled “2016 Bad Habits and Performance Poetry,” to be the Head of A & R Administration, executing the rollout process of the album, maintaining up-to-date versions of all required material, and having the responsibility for project coordination with other artists along with the execution on a nationwide band search for the project. Through that relationship, Ivan Ray worked with another one of Chicago’s 2022 Grammy Winners in Los Angeles, Music Producer “The Legendary Fya Man.”

While in Los Angeles for the 2023 Grammy Awards Show, Ivan met with his wellness advisor, who is also a Chicago native, experienced nurse, and wellness advocate, Shaquita Love of RX organics. Grammy weekend can be stressful with all the activities happening all around town. She wanted to ensure he was managing his stress and getting proper rest while in L.A. before the Grammy Show.

Currently, Ivan is working as a Video Marketing Strategist with IRB Digital Media Inc. and works with Grammy Nominee Team John Hill as a Brand Executive in Chicago. He is also a huge Chicago Social Media Influencer with a large Facebook presence and Instagram following.

