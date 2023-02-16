DCI INVESTIGATE AND ARREST KINGSLEY POLICE CHIEF

February 15, 2023

Plymouth County, Iowa - On February 13, 2023, the Hinton Police Department requested the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate a potential criminal matter that involved Kingsley Police Chief, James Dunn.

On February 15, 2023 James Dunn was taken into custody at his residence in Kingsley, Iowa without incident by Agents of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Dunn was transported to the Plymouth County Jail and has been charged with the following criminal charges.

Three counts of: Falsely Obtaining Criminal Intelligence Data. Class D Felonies.

One count of: Non-felonious misconduct in office. Serious Misdemeanor

One count of: Stalking. Aggravated Misdemeanor

The criminal investigation being conducted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is on-going and no further details will be released at this time.

Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.