Surgical Retractors Market Report (2022 to 2030) – Medtronic plc, Teleflex Incorporated, Stryker Incorporated, Boston Scientific Corporation and Chamfond Biotech Co., Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global Surgical Retractors Market was estimated at US$ 1.82 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 3.29 billion by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 6.80% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets. Increasing surgical procedures around the world and rising healthcare standards are primarily increasing the global surgical retractors market.

With the advancing medical technology, surgical retractors are becoming increasingly important in the medical field, as they provide a safe and efficient way to access and visualize vital organs and tissues during surgeries. The importance of surgical retractors has been greatly increasing surgeries, as these tools allow surgeons to perform complex operations without making large incisions. Surgical retractors provide excellent visibility, allowing surgeons to work with greater precision. Additionally, surgical retractors are being used in more and more types of procedures, such as spinal and orthopedic surgeries, as they provide greater access and visualization. The demand for surgical retractors has seen exponential growth in recent years.

The global surgical retractors market has been analyzed from four perspectives Type, Application, End User, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Type’

Based on type the global surgical retractor market according to type is bifurcated into:

Handheld

Self-Retaining Segments

The handheld segment dominated the market with the highest market share in 2021. However, the self-retaining segment is expected to show lucrative growth in the forecast period. The use of hand-held retractors during surgery enables an assistant to remove tissue from the way of the surgical tools and safeguard important structures. Moreover, hand-held retractors can rapidly and easily relocate for increased exposure while adjusting the force or strain on the tissues as needed. The self-retaining retractor on the other hand will show high growth in the forecast period, due to technological advances in this segment.

Excerpts from ‘By Application’

According to application, the global surgical retractor market is segmented into:

Abdominal Surgery

Neurosurgery

Wound Closure

Reconstructive Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Obstetrics And Gynecology

Others

Among these, the abdominal obstetrics and gynecology segment will rapidly grow in the coming years. Retractors in abdominal surgeries are the most mandatory equipment which provides proper exposure to surgical sites. Apart from this retractors are also used to reduce the risk of surgical site infections in general abdominal surgeries. Retractors also reduce potential trauma to the surrounding tissue, making the surgery safer and more comfortable for the patient.

Excerpts from ‘By End User’

The global surgical retractors market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Specialty Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Retractors are highly used in hospitals because they are versatile and cost-effective medical devices. They can be used for a variety of tasks such as retracting tissue, aiding in visualization, and holding organs in place during surgery. Retractors also provide great access to the surgical site and can be used to manipulate delicate tissues and organs. This makes them ideal devices in surgeries where precision and accuracy are paramount. Additionally, retractors help to reduce the amount of trauma to the surgical site and decrease the risk of infection.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

Geographically, the global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

In 2021, North America held the largest market share, followed by Europe. Increasing surgeries in Canada and the US are rising the uptake of retractors. According to the estimates of the Canadian Institute of Health Information in 2021, each year over a million surgical procedures, are performed in Canada. However, compared to prior years, hospitals throughout the nation have carried out 560,000 fewer surgeries since COVID-19. Moreover, companies like Becton Dickinson and Company, Stryker Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Globus Medical Inc., etc. are based in North America strengthening the global surgical retractors market. The European surgical retractor market is increasing with the rising old population. Regions like Italy have many old patients suffering from chronic diseases which need surgical treatments. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show high growth in forecast years. This is primarily anticipated to the large patient pool, emerging healthcare standards, and increased medical tourism in the region.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players operating in the global Surgical Retractors Market are:

Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD)

Medtronic plc

Teleflex Incorporated

B. Braun Melsungen AG Innomed, Inc.

Thompson Surgical Instruments, Inc.

Stryker Incorporated

Boston Scientific Corporation

Mediflex Surgical Products

Chamfond Biotech Co., Ltd.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH MRTHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Productology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL SURGICAL RETRACTORS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Handheld Self-Retaining GLOBAL SURGICAL RETRACTORS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Abdominal Surgery Neurosurgery Wound Closure Reconstructive Surgery Cardiovascular Surgery Orthopedic Surgery Obstetrics and Gynecology Others GLOBAL SURGICAL RETRACTORS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER Hospitals Specialty Surgical Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers

