Rakuten Advertising Adopts SpringServe Tiles to Strengthen Impact of Ad-Supported Campaigns on Rakuten TV

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringServe, the leading independent TV ad serving platform now part of Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), today announced that Rakuten Advertising has adopted the SpringServe Tiles solution to strengthen the impact of ad-supported campaigns on Rakuten TV. As one of the leading VOD platforms in Europe combining TVOD, SVOD and AVOD services, integrating the SpringServe Tiles format within Rakuten TV will allow brands to balance personalisation and monetisation, while preserving the user experience.



“At Rakuten Advertising, we’re always looking for ways to maximise the impact of our client’s advertising campaigns. The expansion of our relationship with SpringServe will allow us to leverage the proven Tiles technology to enable advertisers to deliver innovative and contextually relevant content and messaging to engaged audiences where they’re watching,” said James Collins, SVP Media, at Rakuten Advertising.

Tiles provides new ad monetisation opportunities for advertisers looking to reach engaged users on CTV home screens and its use within the Rakuten TV app highlights the product’s flexibility. SpringServe’s advanced ad serving functionality, including reporting and targeting, is built into the Tiles format, creating greater workflow efficiencies.

“We created Tiles to bring the precision of video ad serving to the content discovery experience users see when they turn on their connected TVs,” said Leon Siotis, Head of International at SpringServe. “This technology enables brands to reach consumers during the most important initial interaction they have with their television, the navigation of the home screen.”

