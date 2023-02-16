Grazoprevir in the Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection: A Review of Current Evidence

Allied

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐳𝐨𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 has evolved since it was first approved for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection in 2016. Initially, grazoprevir was launched as a combination therapy with elbasvir under the brand name Zepatier, and it was positioned as an alternative treatment option for HCV genotype 1 and 4 infections.

However, since the introduction of Zepatier, there have been several newer and more effective treatments for HCV, such as the combination of sofosbuvir and Velpatasvir. These newer treatments have gradually replaced Zepatier and grazoprevir in the HCV treatment landscape, resulting in a decline in the market for grazoprevir.

As a result, the manufacturer of grazoprevir, Merck & Co., Inc., announced in 2018 that it would be discontinuing the production and distribution of Zepatier by the end of 2020 in most markets. However, it should be noted that Zepatier is still available in some countries, and it may still be used in certain circumstances, depending on the patient's specific HCV genotype and treatment history.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

COVID-19 is an infectious disease that originated in the Hubei province of the Wuhan city in China in late December. The highly contagious disease, caused by a virus, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is transmitted from human to human. Since the outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 213 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency on March 11, 2020.

Pharmaceutical companies together with governments around the globe are working to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicine supply chain challenges. Currently, around 115 vaccine candidates and 155 molecules are in the R&D pipeline. Moreover, commonly used drugs such as hydroxychloroquine have witnessed a dramatic surge in demand for the management of COVID-19.

Such high demand for these drugs has presented huge opportunities for manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs, as many developed countries are facing shortage of these drugs. Thus, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are expected to witness a significant growth in the future owing to the demand for vaccine and treatment drugs for COVID-19. This, in turn, is expected to have a significant impact on the grazoprevirmarket.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on January 30, 2020, declared COVID-19 outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Grazopervir API and tablet manufacturing and distributing companies have been affected by COVID-19 to a limited extent, owing to shut down in various COVID-19 affected countries and rise in number of healthcare workers falling ill in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to supply shortage.

Top Impacting Factors

The global Grazoprevir Drug Market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Key players such as Merck & Co. has taken initiative for the treatment of hepatitis C infection in Africa by formulation of grazoprevir. Hepatitis C is a viral infection that causes severe damage such as inflammation of the liver and can spread through contaminated blood. The advanced stages of hepatitis C can also lead to liver damage, thereby creating severe health risks. The severity of hepatitis C has created a huge emphasis on the R&D of drugs associated with the treatment of this disease.

