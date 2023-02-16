CBP Officers Seize $239K Worth of Cocaine at Veterans International Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Veterans International Bridge intercepted a load of alleged cocaine valued at approximately $239,314 hidden within a 2003 Jeep.

“Our officers are relentless in their efforts to keep our borders secure and used available tools to intercept these dangerous drugs,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Packages containing nearly 18 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure took place on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Veterans International Bridge when a 26-year-old male United States citizen who resides in Brownsville, Texas, attempted entry into the United States driving a 2003 Jeep. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a non-intrusive inspection system (NII) and a canine unit, CBP officers discovered eight packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 17.9 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The estimated street value of the cocaine from the seizure is approximately $239,314.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle, arrested the driver and turned him over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.

