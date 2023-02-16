Infocepts Recognised in Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Analytics & AI Services Specialists

The recognition is a testament to Infocepts' commitment and excellence in Data & AI

MCLEAN, Va., Feb.16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infocepts, a global data solutions firm announced today that it has been named in the Everest Group's Analytics & AI Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment for the year 2022. The assessment recognizes industry leaders in Analytics and AI every year based on flagship solutions, market impact, vision, and capability. Having only recently entered into consideration for this renowned distinction, this acknowledgement testifies our commitment & excellence towards offering unparalleled value through data & AI solutions to businesses across industries worldwide.

"Our mission is to bridge the gap between the worlds of Business & Analytics. The recognition from Everest Group comes at an exciting time, as we have recently expanded our data & AI capabilities with new solutions that solve real business problems to produce real business value.", said Shashank Garg, CEO & co-founder at Infocepts. "Our inclusion on this list would not be possible without each member of team Infocepts working passionately every day to bring world-class D&A innovation to our clients globally", he added.

"Infocepts' key differentiator is its ability to help clients in their data journey. This is underpinned by deep technical expertise and a good understanding of the enterprise technology landscape," said Vishal Gupta, Vice President, Everest Group. "Highly skilled talent and quality of work is also highlighted by many of Infocepts clients as its strong suit.", he added.

This recognition highlights Infocepts' compelling set of solutions and its dedicated focus on delivering improved business results through the effective use of data, AI & user-friendly analytics. To learn more about our solutions or talk about how we can help you achieve your goals, please visit http://www.infocepts.com or follow Infocepts on LinkedIn.

About Infocepts

Infocepts is a data solutions firm that enables improved business results through more effective use of data, AI & user-friendly analytics. We partner with our clients to resolve the most common & complex challenges standing in their way of using data to strengthen business decisions.

