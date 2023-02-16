Magic Wall Interactive Surfaces Market Projected to Grow at a 27.32% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Magic Wall Interactive Surfaces Market Research Report, by Components, End-User, Application, and Region- Global Forecast till 2030", the global magic wall interactive surfaces market is anticipated to flourish considerably during the assessment timeframe from 2020 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 27.32%.

Magic Wall Interactive Surfaces Market Overview:

Magic wall interactive surfaces refer to the art of displaying holographic images virtually at the touch of hands. It secures the holograph or shape of the things placed on these surfaces. Magic wall interactive surface is basically an advanced gesture-tracking software communicating through the touch of a finger. It is a tool enabling multiple users to access its surface. It is a tool allowing several users to utilize its surface simultaneously. Advanced gesture tracking software identifies the shape of objects or hands placed on the Magic Wall interactive surface. It utilizes touchscreen technology to allow communication with the touch of a finger. Magic wall interactive surfaces can be utilized for various reasons, such as hosting social media conversations, displaying art, and guiding customers through a shopping experience. They look like a bigger edition of a touchscreen with more useful functions. Magic wall interactive surfaces are famous in the hospitality sector.

Magic Wall Interactive Surfaces Market Competitive Analysis

The catalog for the leading participants across the global magic wall interactive surfaces market includes players such as:

GestureTek (Canada)

Vertigo (Argentina)

AliExpress (China)

Touch Magix (India)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Envision Ltd. (US)

Ubi Interactive (US)

Reactrix Inc. (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Planar systems (US)

WSI (Canada)

Magic wall interactive surfaces are growingly being utilized in the hotel and tourism industries to produce the experience and sensation of something out of a science fiction film. Viewers can move around in videos to find out several video snippets. Magic wall interactive surfaces are quickly being implemented across several sector verticals, including entertainment & analytics, to offer such an experience to users. The capability of magic wall interactive surfaces to become public places into a more dynamic environment.

Magic Wall Interactive Surfaces Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global magic wall interactive surfaces market has demonstrated a massive expansion in recent years. The central aspect causing an upsurge in the market's growth is that it offers a 3D picture display, a revolutionized view.

Magic Wall Interactive Surfaces Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Magic Wall Interactive Surfaces Market Size by 2030 USD Significant Value CAGR 27.32% Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities X-box is the most amazing human invention when linked to Magic Wall Interactive Surfaces Key Market Drivers Magic Wall Interactive Surfaces Market can invigorate the market dynamics in online business in all sectors be it regional or global market.

Magic Wall Interactive Surfaces Market Restraints

On the contrary, concerns about durability may limit the market's growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The global magic wall interactive surfaces market has been through some unexpected changes during the pandemic. On the other hand, with global industrial and financial activities returning to normal, the global magic wall interactive surfaces market is anticipated to overgrow over the coming years.

Magic Wall Interactive Surfaces Market Segment Analysis

Among all the types, the VPN segment is anticipated to secure the top position across the global magic wall interactive surfaces market over the review era.

Among all the services, the media & entertainment segment is anticipated to secure the top position across the global magic wall interactive surfaces market over the coming years.

Based on the component, the hardware segment is anticipated to ensure the top position across the global magic wall interactive surfaces market over the review timeframe. The primary parameter supporting the segment's growth is the growing demand for hardware devices such as acquisition devices, emitting devices, displays, processing units, and cameras. Furthermore, the launch of advanced gesture tracking software is leading the market as it utilizes 3D module-based algorithm, appearance-based algorithm, and skeletal-based algorithm. Advanced gesture tracking software, which utilizes 3D module-based, appearance-based, and skeletal-based algorithms, has led the market globally.

Among all the applications, the healthcare and educational industry segment is anticipated to secure the top position across the global magic wall interactive surfaces market over the evaluation period. The central aspect supporting the development of the segment is the increasing implementation of interactive walls and tablets in the hospitality industry. Furthermore, a rise in demand for smart whiteboards in the education sector is also considered one of the prime aspects was boosting the growth of the regional market over the assessment era.

Currently, most educational organizations are choosing interactive wall surface over conventional tools and utilized to produce educational toys, which is also likely to catalyze the segment's growth over the coming years. On the contrary, the Analytics segment is anticipated to show the highest growth rate over the coming years. the growth of the segment is ascribed to the factors such as the growing use of interactive walls & tablets in hospitality and the increase in the demand for smart whiteboards in the education sector.

Magic Wall Interactive Surfaces Market Regional Analysis

The global magic wall interactive surfaces market is analyzed across five significant geographies: Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and North America.

According to the analysis reports by MRFR, the North American region is anticipated to secure the top position across the magic wall interactive surfaces over the review era. The region has the United States as the leading growth contributor. The regional market is anticipated to contribute almost 50% by the end of 2023. The US is considered the primary source of software and hardware in magic wall interfaces in the media and entertainment industry. The presence of various entertainment industries implementing the latest technologies associated with the interactive wall. Nation-based companies are launching new technologies related to gesture-tracking software.

The European regional market for magic wall interactive surfaces is predicted to show considerable development over the assessment timeframe.

The Asia-Pacific regional market for magic wall interactive surfaces is anticipated to record the highest growth rate over the review era. India's Tough Magix has played an essential part in digitalizing the wall and floor surfaces utilized as projection devices. The rise in disposable income and a change in consumer preference towards the standard of living among the population is considered the primary parameter is supporting the growth of the regional market.

