BenevolentAI: Notice of Preliminary Results

BenevolentAI ("BenevolentAI" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leading, clinical-stage AI-enabled drug discovery company, will announce its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2022 on Thursday, 16 March 2023.

Management will host an in-person briefing for analysts at 09:30 GMT on the day of the results at the offices of FTI Consulting (200 Aldersgate, Aldersgate Street, London EC1A 4HD). The event will also be accessible via webcast and a recording of the presentation will be made available on the Company's website shortly afterwards.

To register your interest in attending either in person or virtually, please contact FTI Consulting at BenevolentAI@fticonsulting.com or +44 (0) 20 3727 1000.

About BenevolentAI

BenevolentAI BAI is a leading, clinical-stage AI-enabled drug discovery and development company listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange. Through the combined capabilities of this AI platform, its scientific expertise, and wet-lab facilities, BenevolentAI is well-positioned to deliver novel drug candidates with a higher probability of clinical success than those developed using traditional methods. The Benevolent Platform™ powers the Company's in-house drug pipeline and supports successful collaborations with AstraZeneca, as well as leading research and charitable institutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005920/en/

