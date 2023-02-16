Submit Release
High-Precision Cannabis Automatic Weigher Receives NTEP Certification

Achievement marks the highest level automatic weighing system certification specific to the cannabis industry

Canapa by Paxiom is proud to announce that its PrimoCombi weigh filling system has been awarded the NTEP Certificate of Conformance from the National Conference on Weights and Measures.

After rigorous, repetitive testing both inhouse, in the field and in a temperature-controlled chamber, the PrimoCombi multi-head weighing system has received NCWM's Accuracy Class II certificate, used for laboratory weighing of products ranging from cannabis to precious metals.

Engineered to accurately weigh and dispense cannabis flower, the PrimoCombi is the industry's leading choice for weigh filling. Features include a 14 head weigh filling system, semi-automatic zero setting mechanism (SAZSM), stainless steel construction, liquid crystal display, touch screen, Windows interface, free online support via digital camera, embedded production reporting and Category 3 event logger.

Field testing was conducted at the applicant's facility. Multiple static increasing and decreasing tests were performed, the device was sealed, and 100 hours of operation were conducted. At the completion of 100 hours of operation the post-performance static increasing and decreasing tests were repeated to device capacity.

To learn more about the NTEP approved cannabis the PrimoCombi weigh filling machine, visit: https://www.canapasolutions.com/weigh-filling-cannabis/

Canapa by Paxiom is a global leader in the design, manufacture and integration of automated cannabis packaging machines for the legal cannabis and hemp industries. From weighing, pre-roll filling, jar and pouch filling, bagging and wrapping to conveying, cartoning, case packing and palletizing, Canapa packaging solutions can be tailored to meet specific production, space and budgetary needs.

