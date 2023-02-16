High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the high-performance liquid chromatography market. As per TBRC’s high-performance liquid chromatography market forecast, the high-performance liquid chromatography market size is expected to grow to $7.36 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and acute diseases is expected to propel the demand for the high performance liquid chromatography market. North America is expected to hold the largest high-performance liquid chromatography market share. Major players in the high-performance liquid chromatography market include Waters Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., General Electric Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Trending High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Trend

Technological advancement is the key trend that is gaining popularity in the high-performance liquid chromatography market. High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) has been frequently utilized for antibiotic analysis as it outperforms conventional microbiological techniques in terms of specificity, sensitivity, and analysis time. Recently, the market has witnessed ion exchange liquid chromatography techniques for detecting glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) in blood samples. Ion exchange chromatography separates ions and polar compounds based on their affinity for ion exchangers. Major companies operating in high-performance liquid chromatography focus on research and development to develop technologically advanced tools and solutions to strengthen their market position. For instance, In June 2021, Trivitron Healthcare, an India-based company operating in the manufacturing and supply of medical devices, introduced NANO H5 and NANO H110 for the detection of glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c), measures the amount of glucose (sugar) in blood samples using ion exchange liquid chromatography. NANO H5 and NANO H110 are automated HPLC analyzer that offers dual test mode for the HbA1c test and Hb Variant detection. This new high-performance liquid chromatography analyzer detects HbA1c in less than three minutes. These HbA1c analyzers based on HPLC will be utilized to monitor diabetes, thalassemia, and hemoglobin variations.

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Segments

•By Product: Instruments, Consumables, Accessories

•By Application: Clinical Research, Diagnostics, Forensic, Other Applications

•By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Industries, Diagnostic Laboratories, Food And Beverage Industry, Academic And Research Institutes, Others End-Users

•By Geography: The global high-performance liquid chromatography market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The high-performance liquid chromatography refers to an analytical technique of separating, identifying, and quantifying components in a mixture. The process relies on pumps which are used to move a pressured liquid solvent containing the sample combination through a column containing a solid adsorbent material. This procedure allows for both quantitative and qualitative analysis.

The High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on high-performance liquid chromatography market size, drivers and trends, high-performance liquid chromatography market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and high-performance liquid chromatography market growth across geographies. The high-performance liquid chromatography global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

