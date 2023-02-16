St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR (x7)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4001286
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 2-15-23 at approximately 2208 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US-5 / South St., Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: Violations of Conditions of Release (x7)
ACCUSED: Alan Tanguay
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 2/15/23 at approximately 2208 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol in the area of US-5 and South Street in Lyndon, VT, when a vehicle was observed with several violations. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and discovered the passenger, Alan Tanguay (31), to be in violation of his conditions of release. Tanguay was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks, where he received a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 3/27/23 at 0830 hours, before being released to a third party.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3-27-23 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819