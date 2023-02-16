St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR (x7)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4001286

TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 2-15-23 at approximately 2208 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US-5 / South St., Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: Violations of Conditions of Release (x7)

ACCUSED: Alan Tanguay

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 2/15/23 at approximately 2208 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol in the area of US-5 and South Street in Lyndon, VT, when a vehicle was observed with several violations. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and discovered the passenger, Alan Tanguay (31), to be in violation of his conditions of release. Tanguay was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks, where he received a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 3/27/23 at 0830 hours, before being released to a third party.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3-27-23 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819