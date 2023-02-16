Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 361,606 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR (x7)

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  23A4001286

TROOPER FULL NAME:  Griffin Pearson                            

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  2-15-23 at approximately 2208 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  US-5 / South St., Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION:  Violations of Conditions of Release (x7)

 

ACCUSED:  Alan Tanguay                                               

AGE:  31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Lyndon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On 2/15/23 at approximately 2208 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol in the area of US-5 and South Street in Lyndon, VT, when a vehicle was observed with several violations. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and discovered the passenger, Alan Tanguay (31), to be in violation of his conditions of release. Tanguay was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks, where he received a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 3/27/23 at 0830 hours, before being released to a third party.

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  3-27-23 @ 0830 hours

COURT:  Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division

MUG SHOT:  Yes

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR (x7)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.