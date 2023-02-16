Protein Expression Market Report 2023-2028: Growth Rate Of 10.3%, Demand and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- Protein Expression Market Outlook 2023-2028:
IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Protein Expression Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global protein expression market size reached US$ 2.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during 2023-2028.
What is Protein Expression Market ? :
Protein expression represents a biotechnological process where proteins are modified, synthesized, and regulated in living organisms. It includes numerous expression systems that are generally derived from bacterial, algal, insect, cell-free, mammalian cells, etc. Transcription, translation, and post-translational modifications are some of the processes involved in protein expression. It is widely used to study the presence of one or more proteins in tissues or cells. Protein expression offers various benefits, including good stability, fast breeding, strong anti-pollution ability, easy purification of the product, etc. Consequently, it is extensively utilized by biotechnologists, pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and academic research institutes for proteomics.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
• Agilent Technologies Inc
• Becton Dickinson and Company
• Bioneer Corporation
• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc
• Lonza Group AG
• Merck KGaA
• New England Biolabs
• Promega Corporation
• Qiagen N.V
• Sino Biological Inc
• Takara Bio Inc
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Protein Expression Market Trends and Growth:
The escalating demand for therapeutic proteins, such as vaccines, peptide hormones, therapeutic enzymes, cytokines, antibodies, blood factors, etc., on account of the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, especially among the geriatric population, is among the key factors stimulating the protein expression market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of this process in the manufacturing of biologics, as it plays an essential role in the treatment of several health issues, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the increasing advancements and innovations in mass spectrometry and molecular genetics that help in the accurate mass determination and characterization of proteins are also propelling the market growth. Additionally, the inflating need for cell-free protein expression, owing to its ability to express toxic proteins, increase speed, enhance overall yields of functional, soluble, and full-length proteins, etc., is further bolstering the global market. In line with this, extensive R&D activities are anticipated to fuel the protein expression market over the forecasted period.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
• Reagents and Kits
o Cell-free Expression
o Bacterial Expression
o Yeast Expression
o Algal Expression
o Insect Expression
o Mammalian Expression
o Others
• Service
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Therapeutic
• Industrial
• Research
Breakup by End User:
• Academic Research Institutes
• Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
