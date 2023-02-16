Hemp Based Foods Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Hemp Based Foods Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Hemp Based Foods Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 16, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Hemp Based Foods Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the hemp based foods market. As per TBRC’s hemp based foods market forecast, the hemp-based foods market size is expected to grow to $7.94 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.4%.

The growth in the hemp based foods global market is due to the rising vegan population. North America region is expected to hold the largest hemp based foods market share. Major players in the hemp based foods market include Nutiva Inc., Compass Group Management LLC, Canopy Growth Corporation, Hempco Inc., Canada Hempfoods Ltd.

The strategic partnership is a key trend in the hemp-based food market. Major companies are entering into a partnership with hemp-based food companies to expand their market and leverage each other's resources.

By Product: Hemp Seed Oil, Hemp Protein Powder, Whole Hemp Seed, Hulled Hemp Seed

By Distribution Channel: Supermarket Stores, Convenience Stores

By Geography: The hemp based foods global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hemp-based foods are food products that are derived from the hemp plant whose seeds contain all the amino acids required by our body. In general, hemp seeds and oils are used to make a variety of food products such as hemp milk, hemp oil, hemp cheese substitutes, and hemp-based protein powder.

