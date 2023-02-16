Global Data Backup And Recovery Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Data Backup And Recovery Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 16, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Data Backup And Recovery Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the data backup and recovery market. As per TBRC’s data backup and recovery market forecast, the data backup and recovery market size is expected to grow to $23.64 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.7%.

An increase in the adoption of cloud data backup is expected to propel the growth of the data backup and recovery market. North America is expected to hold the largest data backup and recovery market share. Major players in the data backup and recovery market include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Oracle Corporation, Dell Inc., Commvault Systems, Inc., NetApp Inc., Microsoft Corporation.

Trending Data Backup And Recovery Market Trend

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the data backup and recovery market. Major data backup and recovery companies are advancing in their new technologies and research and development to adopt efficient alternatives such as multi-cloud data backup and recovery. Data can be backed up across many cloud services from different providers using multi-cloud data backup and recovery systems. These systems frequently copy backups from one service to another and store them there for disaster recovery. These solutions ought to allow recovery from many sources, ideally. For instance, in June 2022, Backblaze, Inc., a US-based cloud storage and data backup company, partnered with Veritas Technologies LLC. to offer multi-cloud data backup and recovery. Customers who use Backup Exec to synchronise their data backup and recovery procedures can use their combined solution's simple, inexpensive, and S3-compatible object storage. The Backup Exec service from Veritas enables companies to safeguard almost any data on any storage medium, including tape, servers, and the cloud. Veritas Technologies LLC is a US-based data management company.

Data Backup And Recovery Market Segments

•By Backup Type: Service Backup, Media Storage Backup, Email Backup

•By Component: Software, Services

•By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premises

•By Industry Vertical: IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Education, and Other Industry Verticals

•By Geography: The global data backup and recovery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data backup and recovery refer to the area of onshore and cloud-based technology solutions that allow enterprises to secure and maintain their data for legal and business requirements. Data backup and recovery are used in the process of making a backup copy of data, keeping it somewhere safe in case it becomes lost or damaged, and then restoring the data to its original location or a secure backup so it can be used once again in operations.

Data Backup And Recovery Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Data Backup And Recovery Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on data backup and recovery global market size, drivers and trends, data backup and recovery market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and data backup and recovery market growth across geographies. The data backup and recovery global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

