Makin Island Conducts Medical Operations with CSG11

Makin Island and Nimitz, with over 100 Corpsman, conducted movement of a litter-bound simulated patient with traumatic injuries from Nimitz to Makin Island for surgical care. In addition to surgical care, the exercise included face-to-face turnover with the medical enroute care team from Nimitz with the Makin Island medical department, transfer of simulated blood products critical for treatment in resuscitative surgical care, and transition to post-surgical care in Makin Island’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Following the drill, a debrief occurred with both medical teams from the Makin Island and the Nimitz.

This training was enhanced by the expanding walking blood bank program which provides detailed screening of volunteer donors from ships’ crews to provide an extensive source of valuable blood for trauma resuscitation and surgery.

In addition to day-to-day responsibilities of medical care and readiness of 2,500 Sailors and Marines, one of the critical missions of Makin Island is as a casualty receiving and treatment ship (CRTS) tasked with supporting combat casualties during marine combat operations. The CRTS medical department is outfitted with four operating rooms, 15 ICU beds and 44 hospital beds in addition to extensive laboratory, x-ray and pharmacy facilities designed to stabilize and support complex traumatic injuries.

Coordinated maritime engagements and operations in the South China Sea are part of the U.S. Navy’s routine presence in the Indo-Pacific. Since arriving in the U.S. 7th Fleet region in late November, CPR 7 units have participated in multiple unilateral operations with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries such as Indonesia, Singapore, and Sri Lanka.

Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (MKI ARG) with embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) are conducting joint expeditionary strike force (ESF) operations, representing unique high-end war fighting capabilities, maritime superiority, and power projection, demonstrating the U.S. commitment to our allies in the Indo-Pacific region.

Participating Nimitz CSG units include aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68); Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52); Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73), USS Chung Hoon (DDG 93), and USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 9; and the squadrons of embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17.

7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.