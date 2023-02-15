Seismic Mitigation Work on Two Pacific Northwest Dry Docks Begins

WASHINGTON -- Seismic mitigation efforts started at two of the four Pacific Northwest dry docks that have been temporarily suspended from hosting submarines. Construction material started arriving at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance (PSNS & IMF) on Saturday, Feb. 11, with mitigation efforts commencing Feb 15. The on-going work supports one dry dock each at PSNS & IMF and the Trident Refit Facility – Bangor. Work on the remaining two dry docks will commence soon after the first two dry docks are returned to full service.

“The fact that we were able to bring together a cross-Navy team with support from industry engineering and construction experts, align on a path forward, and begin construction in under a month shows just how important it is to return these facilities to full functionality,” said Vice Adm. Bill Galinis, commander, Naval Sea Systems Command.

The mitigation efforts are designed to ensure the safety of the shipyard workforce, Sailors, the local public, the environment, and the submarines.

“Our way ahead is enabled by some excellent engineering work from a diverse team of NAVSEA, NAVFAC and industry experts executed on a very tight timeline,” said Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command. “As we proceed with the construction efforts, our engineering team will continue to conduct more detailed analysis to inform both immediate and long term efforts.”

For questions related to this release, please contact the Navy Office of Information at 703-697-5342 or ptgn_chinfonewsdesk@navy.mil.

Navy Office of Information, Jan. 27, 2023

WASHINGTON -- The Navy will temporarily suspend submarine docking in Dry Docks 4, 5, and 6 at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS & IMF) and the dry dock at delta pier located at Trident Refit Facility (TRF) Bangor following a planned seismic study and expert analysis.

The recently conducted seismic assessment, executed as part of the Navy’s long-range Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP), identified potential issues associated with the remote possibility of a large-scale earthquake occurring simultaneously with a submarine maintenance availability. With this new information, the Navy is taking additional measures to further ensure the safety of the shipyard workforce, Sailors, the local public, the environment, and the submarines.

This action does not affect the nation’s strategic deterrent capability or the ability of the fleet to continue its overall mission.

“Our public shipyards are essential to our national defense,” said Vice Adm. Bill Galinis, commander, Naval Sea Systems Command. “We will begin implementing these mitigations immediately and safely return our dry docks to full capacity as soon as possible.”

The Navy is working to minimize delays to ship schedules and fleet impacts. The work packages for each affected availability are being evaluated and structured to continue work pier side when possible. Aircraft carrier maintenance is not impacted by this decision.

A Naval Sea Systems Command led team is working now to safely and efficiently return the docks to service with the additional upgrades in place.

