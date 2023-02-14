Surface Combat Systems Training Command Names Junior Sailor of the Year

SLIDESHOW | 0 images | 221215-N-N0443-3020 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Dec. 15, 2022) Official portrait of Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Stephanie Hunter, Surface Combat Systems Training Command’s 2022 Junior Sailor of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo by Surface Combat Systems Training Command Det Middle Pacific) SLIDESHOW | 0 images | 221215-N-N0443-3011 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Dec. 15, 2022) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Stephanie Hunter, Surface Combat Systems Training Command’s 2022 Junior Sailor of the Year, poses by her detachment’s logo, SCSTC Det Middle Pacific (MIDPAC). (U.S. Navy photo by Surface Combat Systems Training Command Det Middle Pacific)

SCSTC selected Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Stephanie Hunter, a North Plainfield, N.J. native, who is assigned to SCSTC Detachment Middle Pacific (MIDPAC) located onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.



“I’m the type of person that always questions if I am doing enough, so it feels good to know I’m doing some things right and that others see and appreciate the work I put in,” said Hunter. “Everything I do is to support my command and its mission and I feel proud to know that I am executing my duties well.”



Since August 2021, after serving aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) for five years, Hunter has been teaching Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (C4I) and providing IT support at SCSTC Det MIDPAC.



“IT2 Hunter is a shining example of what we need from Sailors in preparing the fleet to fight and win during this strategic competition,” said Capt. George A. Kessler, Jr., commodore, SCSTC. “Her level of technical and tactical expertise and professionalism makes her an invaluable asset to SCSTC and the fleet.”



Hunter enlisted in the Navy in February 2017 to open doors for herself and her family.



“I know if I had remained where I was, opportunities that I have had would not have occurred,” she said.



Lt. Cmdr. Beux Wedderburn, SCSTC Det MIDPAC’s officer in charge, says Hunter’s willingness to go above and beyond have positively impacted his team.



“I am not surprised by IT2 Hunter’s recognition,” he said. “Dedicated to the Navy mission and her shipmates, she always strives to provide the absolute best support to the SCSTC Ohana.”



SCSTC’s Command Master Chief Steven Cosgrove says Hunter is a role model for junior Sailors throughout the Navy.



“This award recognizes junior Sailors who stand out above the rest,” he said. “IT2 Hunter was selected for her steadfast, superior performance and dedication to the Navy core values of honor, courage and commitment.”



At this time, Hunter does not know where her next tour of duty will be but she knows wherever she is, she will be a part of something bigger than herself.



“Being a Sailor means serving my country and being a part of something bigger than myself,” she explained. “Knowing you’re supporting the fleet from wherever you are, no matter how miniscule your day-to-day may feel. It means being a good person in and out of uniform. Because while we are Sailors 24/7, we are much more than just our naval careers.”



Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) falls under the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC). As the owner of the Force Development pillar within MyNavy HR, NETC recruits, trains and delivers those who serve our nation, taking them from "street to fleet" by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighters.



SCSTC is a training organization of over 6,500 staff and students across 12 global locations and implements culture of excellence and warrior toughness by building a Surface Warrior mindset to complement the technical and tactical skillsets of building the kill chain and closing the fire control loop. SCSTC delivers system and platform specific combat systems training to a growing surface Navy. SCSTC delivers training to over 35,000 U.S. Navy Sailors as well as 700 international Sailors from 22 partner nations annually. Our overall mission is to train the fleet so that our Navy can fight and win!



