Software Defined Radio Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Software Defined Radio Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 16, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Software Defined Radio Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the software defined radio market. As per TBRC’s software defined radio market forecast, the software defined radio market size is expected to grow to $31.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

The growth in the software defined radio market is due to the rising defense spending to upgrade defense communication systems. North America region is expected to hold the largest software defined radio market share. Major players in the software defined radio market include Elbit Systems Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., BAE Systems plc, General Dynamics Corporation.

Technological development is a key trend gaining popularity in the software-defined radio market. Software-defined radio technology has advanced significantly. The market has witnessed hardware advancements that have reduced costs while increasing performance. These technologies offer significant advantages over traditional radio designs based on hardware. These radios are used in various applications that use software-defined radio processing. Major companies operating in the software-defined radio market are creating innovative technologies to provide hassle communications.

• By Type: Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS), Cognitive Radio, General Purpose Radio, Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA), Other Types

• By Component: Hardware, Software, Service

• By Platform: Airborne, Naval, Land, Space

• By Frequency Band: High Frequency (HF), Very High Frequency (VHF), Ultra-High Frequency (UHF), Other Bands

• By End-Users: Aerospace And Defense, Telecommunication, Public Safety, Commercial, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global software defined radio market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The software defined radio refer to a radio communication system that uses reconfigurable software-based elements for digital signal processing and conversion. The system can tune to any frequency band, integrate different modulation-demodulation schemes, and support multiple standards in the same device using reconfigurable hardware and powerful software. The purpose of SDR is to act as a programmable transceiver that supports various wireless technologies.

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Software Defined Radio Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides software defined radio global market overview and software defined radio global market analysis on software defined radio market size, software defined radio market growth drivers and trends, software defined radio global market major players, software defined radio global market share and competitors' revenues, market positioning, and software defined radio market growth across geographies. The software defined radio global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

