Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s Minimally Invasive Surgery Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Minimally Invasive Surgery Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the minimally invasive surgery market. As per TBRC’s minimally invasive surgery market forecast, the minimally invasive surgery market size is expected to grow to $78.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3%.

The growth in the minimally invasive surgery market is due to the increase in prevalence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest minimally invasive surgery market share. Major players in the minimally invasive surgery market include Arthrex, B. Braun, Intuitive, Medtronic Inc., OmniGuide Inc., Eximis Surgical Inc., Smith & Nephew plc.

Trending Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Trend

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the minimally invasive surgery market. The demand for special medical care and treatment quality has increased with the advancement of science and technology and improving people's living standards. This advancement has propelled the use of minimally invasive surgery (MIS) techniques for performing advanced surgical procedures. Major companies operating in the minimally invasive surgery market are focused on developing new technological solutions such as advances in optics, instrumentation, materials, robotics, computer systems, and others.

Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Segments

• By Device: Handheld Instruments, Inflation Devices, Cutter Instruments, Guiding Devices, Electrosurgical Devices, Auxiliary Devices, Monitoring And Visualization Devices

• By Product: Surgical Devices, Laparoscopy Devices, Monitoring And Visualization Devices

• By Application: Cardiac, Gastrointestinal, Orthopedic, Vascular, Gynecological, Urological, Cosmetic, Dental

• By End-User: Hospitals And Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• By Geography: The global minimally invasive surgery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Minimally invasive surgery refers to operating on the body with less damage than open surgery. The surgeon uses small tools, cameras, and lights that fit through several tiny cuts in your skin during minimally invasive surgery. These kinds of surgery primarily aim to reduce postoperative pain and blood loss, accelerate recovery, and reduce scarring.

