Macau New Neighbourhood project in Hengqin topped out at end of 2022, set to be a liveable community for Macau residents

MACAU, February 16 - 【封頂大吉】橫琴「澳門新街坊」主體結構2022年底封頂｜Macau New Neighbourhood in Hengqin topped out at end of 2022

A collaboration between Guangdong and Macau, Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) in Hengqin is the first livelihood project created for Macau residents that integrates a quality living space, education, health and social services.

The main structures of the 27 residential towers and school buildings of the project were topped out at the end of December 2022, and fitting-out works are currently being carried out at the residential units. It is expected that the whole project will be completed in the second half of this year, with preparations being made for the sale of the residential units. The layout plan is designed to create a living environment similar to Macau to better facilitate Macau residents to live and work in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (GBA).

About a 6-minute drive from Hengqin Port makes travelling around fast and easy

The construction of MNN went into full swing in 2021. It covers an area of over 190,000 square metres and the total gross area is about 620,000 square metres. It is located in the heart of Guangdong-Macau In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin (along Gang’ao Avenue) and is about a six-minute drive from the Hengqin Port, creating a convenient quality living circle.

Tranquil living space surrounded by a mountain and river

The project has Xiao Hengqin Mountain as the backdrop and faces Tianmu River, creating a living environment connecting nature with the city.

The neighbourhood has a total of 27 residential towers with 19 to 26 floors, where a typical floor will have seven to eight units. The project will have about 4,000 residential units and over 200 housing units for talents. Among them, 80 percent are two-bedroom units with gross floor area of approximately 88 square metres (approximately 947 square feet). The remaining are three-bedroom units with gross floor area of approximately 118 square metres (approximately 1,270 square feet). It is expected a liveable community serving 12,000 to 15,000 people would be created.

Complete with auxiliary facilities connected to Macau livelihood services

Aside from the living space, MNN’s auxiliary facilities are connected to Macau livelihood services, comprising a school, a health station, a seniors’ service centre and a family service centre to serve residents of all ages. There will also be about 5,000 square metres of commercial space (about 60 shop units) open for business opportunities to provide a wide range of retail offerings for daily needs.

The neighbourhood will have over 4,000 car parking spaces, over 2,500 square metres of clubhouse facilities, more than 3,000 square metres of children’s play facilities and sports venues, in addition to a vast expanse of green open space to help improve greenery in the neighbourhood.

Prefabrication technique used for safety and high efficiency

MNN adopts the highly-efficient prefabrication construction approach. The façade panels, staircases and autoclaved lightweight concrete (ALC) panels for the residential units were built using environmentally-friendly prefabrication method, providing high degree of quality and productivity.

Moreover, each building and auxiliary facilities are connected by a “wind and rain corridor” for residents’ convenience. Street lamps, railings, as well as pavement in the public areas will incorporate southern European-style designs and use Portuguese-style cobblestone paving, which are characteristics of Macau, to build a living environment similar to Macau so as to create a harmonious community for Macau people of all ages to live and work.

For the implementation and promotion of Guangdong-Macau In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, MUR strives to better facilitate Macau residents to study, work, start businesses and live in the Cooperation Zone. The creation of an environment favourable for living, working and business that is similar to Macau would help Macau residents integrate into the overall national development.