Global Image Recognition Market Is Projected To Grow At A 18% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Image Recognition Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Image Recognition Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Image Recognition Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the image recognition market. As per TBRC’s image recognition market forecast, the image recognition market size is expected to grow to $91.58 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.8%.

The growth in the image recognition market is due to the increasing demand for security applications and products enabled with image recognition functions. North America region is expected to hold the largest image recognition market share. Major players in the image recognition market include Attrasoft Inc., Google LLC, Catchoom Technologies S.L., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., LTU Technologies.

Learn More On The Image Recognition Market By Requesting A Free Sample

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7767&type=smp

Trending Image Recognition Market Trend

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the image recognition market. Major companies in the image recognition market are introducing new technologies such as augmented reality to sustain the market. The fusion of digital data with the user's surroundings in real time is known as augmented reality (AR). AR users encounter a real-world environment with created perceptual information superimposed on top of it using visual, audio, or other sensory data onto the physical world.

Image Recognition Market Segments

• By Technique: QR/ Barcode Recognition, Object Recognition, Facial Recognition, Pattern Recognition, Optical Character Recognition

• By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

• By Component: Hardware, Software, Service

• By Application: Augmented Reality, Scanning And Imaging, Security And Surveillance, Marketing And Advertising, Image Search

• By Vertical: Retail And E-commerce, Media And Entertainment, BFSI, Automobile And Transportation, IT And Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Other Verticals

• By Geography: The global image recognition market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global image recognition market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/image-recognition-global-market-report

Image recognition is a machine or software's ability to identify an image's contents. The contents can be objects, places, persons, and so on. The image recognition technology can be paired with built-in cameras to perform desired activities. These are used to perform machine-based visual tasks such as labeling the content of images with meta-tags, performing image search, remotely guiding robots or self-driving cars, and so on.

Image Recognition Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Image Recognition Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on image recognition global market size, drivers and trends, major players, market share and competitors' revenues, market positioning, and growth across geographies.



