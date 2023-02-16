Customer Communications Management Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Customer Communications Management Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Customer Communications Management Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

February 16, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Customer Communications Management Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the customer communications management market. As per TBRC’s customer communications management market forecast, the customer communications management market size is expected to grow to $2.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.5%.

An increase in smartphone penetration across the globe is driving the growth of the customer communication management market. North America is expected to hold the largest customer communications management market share. Major players in the customer communications management market include Adobe, Capgemini, CEDAR CX Technologies, Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Open Text Corporation, Oracle, Quadient, Smart Communications, Zendesk, Doxee.

Trending Customer Communications Management Market Trend

Technological advancements are gaining significant popularity in the customer communication management market. Major market players are focusing on implementing technological advancements such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and machine learning in customer communication management that work on cloud-based customer communications management technology and advanced natural language processing that offer advantages in cross-departmental cooperation, allowing for coordinated and consistent communication across the customer experience. For instance, in May 2021, Quadient, a France-based company specializing in mailing equipment, business process automation, and customer experience management, introduced Inspire Evolve, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) customer communications management (CCM) solution that is integrated with a cloud-based customer communications solution and streamlines existing technology. It includes on-premises and hybrid cloud CCM solutions, SaaS customer journey mapping and orchestration solutions. This launch represents another step forward for the Quadient product portfolio.

Customer Communications Management Market Segments

• By Component: Solution, Services

• By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

• By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

• By Vertical: IT And Telecom, Retail And eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel And Hospitality, Government, Utilities, Other Verticals

• By Geography: The global customer communications management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Customer communication management refers to software for improving production, delivery, storage, and outbound communications retrieval to customers. A centralized CCM platform that enables real-time, cross-channel, interactive conversations improve customer experience substantially. The customer communication management is used to facilitate customer interactions and improve sharing, storage, and retrieval of customer communications using various tools and processes.

