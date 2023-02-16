Arrest Made in Burglary Two and Unlawful Entry Offenses in the Second District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District have announced an arrest has been made in Burglary Two and Unlawful Entry offenses that occurred in the Second District. The offenses are listed below.
- On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at approximately 5:08 pm, the suspect entered a residential building in the 4000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The suspect took property then fled the scene. Burglary Two CCN: 23-033-687
- On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 10:57 am, the suspect entered a residential building in the 4000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The suspect then fled the scene. Unlawful Entry CCN: 23-016-086
- On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 11:34 am, the suspect entered a residential building in the 3000 block of Sedgwick Street, Northwest. The suspect then fled the scene. Unlawful Entry CCN: 23-016-102
- On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at approximately 11:53 am, the suspect forcibly entered a residential building in the 2600 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The suspect opened a resident’s package and then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. Burglary Two CCN: 23-025-023
On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 27-year-old Ryan Eugene Harding, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged in the above offenses.