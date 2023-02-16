Forklift Trucks Market Report: Global Size, Share, Growth, Segmentation and Industry Analysis 2023-2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Forklift Trucks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global forklift trucks market size reached US$ 62.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 83.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during 2023-2028.
Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:
• Base Year of the Analysis: 2022
• Historical Period: 2017-2022
• Forecast Period: 2023-2028
A forklift truck refers to material handling equipment that is used to lift and move heavy loads in industrial and commercial sites. These trucks are equipped with prongs, or forks, that can be inserted under pallets or containers to lift and transport them. Forklifts come in a variety of sizes and capacities and can be powered by electricity, gas, or diesel. They are commonly used in warehouses, factories, and distribution centers, as well as for loading and unloading goods from trucks and ships. The use of forklift trucks can significantly increase efficiency and productivity, as they allow for the quick and easy movement of heavy items.
Forklift Trucks Market Trends:
The rising demand for material handling equipment in various industries, such as construction, automotive, and manufacturing, represents a key factor driving the market growth across the globe. In addition to this, the rapid growth in e-commerce and the increasing demand for warehouses and distribution centers to support online retail operations are further contributing to the forklift trucks market growth. The market is also driven by the technological advancements in forklift trucks, such as the integration of automation and digitization, which are improving efficiency and productivity. Other factors, including growing urbanization and industrialization and an increase in infrastructure development projects, especially in emerging economies, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Forklift Trucks Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the forklift trucks market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Clark Material Handling Company
• Crown Equipment Corporation
• Godrej & Boyce
• Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.
• Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd
• Jungheinrich
• KION Group
• Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks
• Toyota Industries Corporation
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global forklift trucks market based on product type, technology, class, application and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
• Counterbalanced Forklift Trucks
• Warehouse Forklift Trucks
Breakup by Technology:
• Electricity Powered
• Internal Combustion Engine Powered
Breakup by Class:
• Class I
• Class II
• Class III
• Class IV
• Class V
Breakup by Application:
• Non-Industrial:
o Warehouses and Distribution Centers
o Construction Sites
o Dockyards
o Snow Plows
• Industrial:
o Manufacturing
o Recycling Operations
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
