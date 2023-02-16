Personal Finance Software Market Report | 2022-2027 | Growth, Top Companies Share, Global Research And Forecast
The global personal finance software market size reached US$ 1.14 Bn in 2021. By 2027, It will reach US$ 1.58 Bn, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.30% during 2022-2027.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, title “Personal Finance Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, the global personal finance software market size reached US$ 1.14 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1.58 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.30% during 2022-2027.
Personal finance software represents an advanced solution that is specifically designed for integrating, interpreting, and segregating information related to the financial data of a user. It involves banking, budgeting, mortgages, investments, retirement, tax and estate plans, etc. Personal finance software assists in organizing the budget, accounting finances, and making financial decisions to meet long-term financial goals. In line with this, it aids users in managing bank records, monitoring transactions, and preventing interest on late payments by providing scheduled reminders for bills and deposits. Presently, personal finance software is categorized into web-based and mobile-based types.
Market Trends:
The escalating demand for secured and personalized digital services is augmenting product adoption across small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that help in tracking assets or liabilities, creating datasheets, drafting tax reports, etc. This, in turn, is primarily driving the personal finance software market. Additionally, the rising utilization of blockchain solutions by the government bodies across several countries in the software for adding other security layers to ensure the safety of credit cards, personal finance, investments information, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth.
Besides this, the inflating need among businesses for coping with financial challenges, on account of the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the growing integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for examining consumer behavior and communicating with users via chatbots is anticipated to fuel the personal finance software market over the forecasted period.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has been segmented the market into following categories:
Breakup by Product Type:
• Web-based Software
• Mobile-based Software
Breakup by End User:
• Small Business
• Individual Consumers
Breakup by Geography:
• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
The major players in the market are Alzex Software, BankTree Software Limited, Buxfer Inc., CountAbout, Microsoft Corporation, Money Dashboard Ltd., Moneyspire Inc., Personal Capital Corporation (Empower Retirement), PocketSmith Ltd., Quicken Inc., The Infinite Kind and You Need a Budget.
