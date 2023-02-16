MATARIU-JERICHO NEW SOCCER FIELD NEARS COMPLETION

Youths of Matariu and Jericho, two of Honiara’s most densely occupied city suburbs, will soon have a brand new, state-of-the-art soccer field on their doorstep.

Situated at Jericho community within the Central Honiara Constituency (CHC), the soccer field project is fast nearing completion.

CHC is funding the 40mx80m standard soccer field project with its Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation provided by the government and facilitated by the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD).

“It has been almost one year and a half since, work has progressed slowly on the brand-new soccer field, supervised and birthed into reality, by the Honourable Alfred Efona and CHC team,” Constituency Development Officer (CDO) Keyon Ronia said.

“It has been a long dream coming, for many of the communities surrounding the area, to have a sports facility ground. But there was no one willing and able enough, to have the capacity and leadership to see the surrounding communities have a proper soccer playing field.

“Hon. Efona, has stepped up to the challenge and has seen the need to address the communities need in this particular area and provide for a sports ground, in his current capacity as the MP for CHC,” Mr Ronia said.

He said the project will directly help stir and develop the growing number of youths in their talents and empower youths’ talents development pool.

The project will directly help develop the growing number of youths with the communities.

Meanwhile, Hon. Efona said the Soccer Pitch project, is now in its final stages.

“The only thing left to do, is to grow the proper grass needed for the field and install fencing on the field and the new field will have completed its phase one, of the state of the art, soccer field development project and will be usable for the community for youths preparing for the South Pacific Games,” he said.

Hon. Efona added that there will be phase two of the project, whereby, facilities, meeting rooms and changing rooms for men and women, will also be built on site, including huts for stalls for women to raise funds during games.

CDO Ronia further said that this development is the first of its kind in Matariu and Jericho and for Central Honiara Constituency’s history itself.

“When the project is completed, it should be able to bring in economic benefits to many of the surrounding communities as well as unite the communities to work together on ideas and further community projects.

“The project also covers the upgrade and development of roads leading up to the brand-new soccer recreational field and surrounding access to communities.

“Youths, children and sportsmen and women need to have proper recreational facilities like this one so that they can focus on playing sports like soccer and other sporting activities rather than involving in unlawful and unwanted social activities,” Mr Ronia said.

With work currently progressing Mr Ronia advised, that parents within the surrounding communities, must take care of their children and advise them to avoid playing on the roads during working hours, as heavy-duty vehicle machines will be on the road, up to the field until next week.

Mr Ronia said CHC team, MP Efona and communities including those working on the heavy-duty machines, are now looking forward to the launching of the new field in due time, in preparation of the South Pacific Games.

Hon. MP for Central Honiara is Alfred Efona.

The field pitch currently under construction.

A stretch of the field pitch currently under construction work.

Hon. Alfred Efona far right with his constituency team that help in delivering the project.

Heavy machines involve in the construction work.

Development of new and existing roads leading up to the recreational/soccer field currently underway.

Construction work on the recreational field ongoing.

Development of access roads in the Matariu-Jericho communities.

Heavy machines that involve in the construction work as the project progressing into its final stage.

– MRD Press