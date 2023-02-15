New areas of cooperation with the UAE were discussed

UZBEKISTAN, February 15 - The agenda included the expansion of areas for investment cooperation and joint implementation of new major projects in priority sectors of the economy.

The implementation progress of current projects and plans for the implementation of new investment initiatives in the chemical industry, metallurgy and geological exploration were discussed with Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.

At a meeting with Director-General of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Foundation Mohammed Haji Al Khoury, the ongoing project for the construction of a clinic for women and children in Nukus was noted. Prospects for the construction of similar hospitals in the cities of Karshi and Tashkent, as well as the introduction of a universal hearing screening system for newborns in Uzbekistan were considered.

Issues of implementing joint projects in the field of healthcare, as well as energy and other industries of Uzbekistan were discussed with Chief Executive Officer of the International Holding Company Syed Basar Shueb. The parties agreed to organize a visit of the company's management and experts to get acquainted with the investment potential of our country and conclude specific agreements on the implementation of joint initiatives.

During the meeting with Chief Executive Officer of ADSSC Ahmed Al Shamsi, the focus was on the implementation of a project to improve the wastewater system of Tashkent on the principles of PPP. It envisages the construction of modern engineering structures. The draft of the relevant investment proposal is planned to be signed in spring this year.

The industrial potential of Uzbekistan in the production of construction materials was discussed in detail during a meeting with Executive Director of RAK Ceramics Abdallah Massad.

For reference: RAK Ceramics was founded in 1989. It is the world's largest manufacturer of ceramic products (ceramic tiles, plumbing, faucets and kitchen accessories, tableware, etc.). The company has production facilities in the UAE, India, Bangladesh, Iran, the EU, Australia, East Africa and Singapore.

An agreement has been reached to start working on the project for the production of export-oriented products, in particular, tiles and ceramic products.

The meetings allowed the participants to identify points of common interest and outline plans for the development of cooperation with an emphasis on practical results, taking into account the implementation of promising investment projects, improving social infrastructure and creating new jobs.