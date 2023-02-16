Global Network Devices Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Network Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 16, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Network Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the network devices market. As per TBRC’s network devices market forecast, the network devices market size is expected to grow to $39.9 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

The rising use of smartphones coupled with growing digitalization is expected to drive the growth of the network devices market. North America is expected to hold the largest network devices market share. Major players in the network devices market include Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Siemens AG, Tp-Link Technologies, Belkin International.

Trending Network Devices Market Trend

Technological innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the network devices market. Major companies operating in the network devices market are developing new products or technologies, such as SD-WAN, to strengthen the demand for network devices. A software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) is a virtual wide area network type that enables businesses to employ any mix of transport services, such as MPLS, LTE, and broadband internet services, to safely connect users to applications. This improves user experience and application performance, which boosts corporate productivity and agility and lowers IT expenses. For instance, in May 2022, Nokia, a Finland-based telecommunications, information technology, and consumer electronics corporation, and STC (Saudi Telecommunication Company), a Saudi-Arabia-based digital enabler of telecommunications services, introduced stc SD-WAN. stc SD-WAN will enable the company's IT and OT to modify their network services to fit rapidly evolving commercial contexts. The program aims to support its enterprise customers' cloud migration and digital transformation journey.

Network Devices Market Segments

• By Device Type: Router, Gateway, Access Point

• By Type: Wired, Wireless

• By Connectivity: WiFi, Cellular, LoRa, ZigBee, Bluetooth, Other Connectivities

• By Application: Residential, Commercial, Enterprise, Industrial, Transportation

• By Geography: The global network devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Network devices refer to a piece of hardware or software whose primary function is to direct and regulate communications among computers or computer networks. Network devices execute the fundamental tasks required to support network establishment and maintenance, including data transmission and reception.

Network Devices Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Network Devices Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on network devices global market size, drivers and trends, network devices market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and network devices market growth across geographies. The network devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

