Amogy Launches Testing Operations for Maritime Applications of Ammonia-to-Power Platform in Stord, Norway

/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN, N.Y. and STORD, Norway, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amogy Inc ., a pioneer of emission-free, energy-dense ammonia power solutions, announced it has signed a letter of intent and a lease with Sustainable Energy Catapult Center to initiate testing operations for its 200kW ammonia-to-power platform at their recently-launched testing facility for new and sustainable energy solutions in Stord. This is an important next step as Amogy expands its footprint in Norway and seeks to be the first to demonstrate the viability of its platform for decarbonizing maritime vessels.



Amogy announced the opening of its Stavanger, Norway headquarters and the appointment of Christian Berg as Managing Director of Amogy Norway in September 2022. Establishing a presence at Stord Energy House provides Amogy with new opportunities to test and demonstrate its platform as well as access to collaborative opportunities with industry partners pursuing similar and supplemental projects. The Amogy team will focus on test programs for a 200kW powerpack prior to its installation on a tugboat later this year. Following the tugboat demo, Amogy plans to continue using the Stord facility for continuous testing for up to several months at a time.

Amogy has developed a proprietary ammonia-to-power platform that relies on unique ammonia cracking technology. By extracting hydrogen onboard for fuel in a hydrogen engine, Amogy’s platform offers a scalable, sustainable solution to decarbonizing heavy duty vehicles and supply chains. To date, the technology has been successfully demonstrated in a drone, John Deere tractor , and Class 8 Semi truck . Amogy is actively scaling it for use in maritime vessels, with plans to pursue a 1MW ammonia-powered tug boat demonstration and an inland barge retrofit in partnership with Southern Devall .

“The Catapult Center in Stord will suit our local team’s needs incredibly well,” said Christian Berg, Managing Director for Amogy Norway. “The facility already performs tests on other ammonia projects and possesses the necessary infrastructure to support testing on our powerpack. We’re grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with their team of experienced engineers and access their innovative technologies as we expand our footprint in Norway and seek commercial opportunities in the maritime sector.”

Sustainable Energy is world-leading when it comes to the testing and validating of future energy systems within green shipping and floating offshore wind.

“We’re honored to help Amogy test and verify their groundbreaking solutions on a full scale. Our aim is to be a driving force in the green transition,” said Willie Waagen, CEO at Sustainable Energy Catapult Center. “Implementing ammonia as one of the future fuels for the maritime sector, can prove to be a game-changer when it comes to eliminating emissions in shipping. We’re humble to be a part of this zero-emission voyage.”

Norway is at the forefront of efforts to produce green ammonia to decarbonize shipping and zero-emission solutions. Expanding operations to include testing at Stord Energy House will be instrumental in Amogy’s efforts to pilot and commercialize its ammonia-to-power platform in oceangoing vessels as well as maritime industry net zero and emissions reductions goals.

About Amogy

Amogy offers ammonia-based, emission-free, high energy-density power solutions to decarbonize transportation for a sustainable future. Founded in 2020 by four MIT PhD alumni with a shared vision, Amogy aims to enable the decarbonization of the heavy-duty transportation sector, accelerating the global journey towards Net Zero 2050. The company’s investors include Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, AP Ventures, SK, Saudi Aramco and DCVC. To date, Amogy’s scalable ammonia-powered, zero-emissions energy system has been demonstrated with success in a drone, heavy-duty tractor, and semi truck. More info at: www.amogy.co

About Sustainable Energy

Sustainable Energy is one of five Norwegian national catapult centers established by the Norwegian government to accelerate innovation. The catapult centers aim to make sustainable solutions market-ready as soon as possible, by making both expertise and testing facilities available for their clients. The five centers cover areas such as smart manufacturing, ocean technologies, future materials and digitalization.

Sustainable Energy will help your company develop, test and validate sustainable solutions for energy generation, storage and distribution.

www.sustainableenergy.no

Media inquiries:

For Amogy:

amogy@fischtankpr.com

For Sustainable Energy

willie@sustainableenergy.no

+47 95 75 39 42

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39f0de1c-72a9-46ff-b62f-8037a2780129