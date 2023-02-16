Precious Metals Market Report: Global Size, Growth, Trends, Segmentation and Industry Analysis 2023-2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled “Precious Metals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global precious metals market size reached US$ 198.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 267.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.49% during 2023-2028.
Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:
• Base Year of the Analysis: 2022
• Historical Period: 2017-2022
• Forecast Period: 2023-2028
Precious metals are rare and valuable metallic elements with high ductility and luster. The most recognized precious metals include gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. They are extracted from the earth through mining and refining processes and then shaped and processed into a desired form. They offer various advantages, such as durability, high electrical conductivity, and resistance to corrosion, making them ideal for use in jewelry and industrial applications. Besides this, precious metals are used in electronic devices due to their non-reactive properties and as valuable assets for investment purposes.
Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/precious-metals-market/requestsample
Precious Metals Market Trends:
The rising demand for precious metals due to changing lifestyles and increasing consumer disposable incomes represents one of the primary factors accelerating the market growth. Additionally, the escalating environmental awareness has compelled key market players to invest heavily in recycling precious metals, which, in turn, is positively supporting the market growth. Moreover, the surging product application in medical devices, such as heart pacemakers and artificial cochlea, and stringent emission regulations imposed by governments of various nations are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as the increasing trend of investing in precious metals, growing recognition of the value and versatility of precious metals, and rapid technological innovations, are providing an impetus to the precious metals market growth.
Precious Metals Market 2023-2028 Competitive Landscape and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the precious metals market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Anglo American Platinum Limited (Anglo American PLC)
• Barrick Gold Corporation
• First Majestic Silver Corp.
• First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
• Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.
• Fresnillo Plc (Peñoles Group)
• Gabriel Resources Ltd.
• Glencore International AG
• Gold Fields Limited
• Harmony Gold
• Impala Platinum Holdings Limited
• Lundin Mining Corporation
• Pan American Silver Corporation.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global precious metals market based on metal type, application and region.
Breakup by Metal Type:
• Gold:
o Jewelry
o Investment
o Technology
o Others
• Platinum:
o Auto-catalyst
o Jewelry
o Chemical
o Petroleum
o Medical
o Others
• Silver:
o Industrial Application
o Jewelry
o Coins and Bars
o Silverware
o Others
• Palladium:
o Auto-catalyst
o Electrical
o Dental
o Chemical
o Jewelry
o Others
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Automotive
• Electronics
• Jewelry
• Chemicals
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2351&flag=C
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Other Reports:
Industrial Diamond Market Report
Fiberglass Market Report
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Elena Anderson
Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:
• Base Year of the Analysis: 2022
• Historical Period: 2017-2022
• Forecast Period: 2023-2028
Precious metals are rare and valuable metallic elements with high ductility and luster. The most recognized precious metals include gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. They are extracted from the earth through mining and refining processes and then shaped and processed into a desired form. They offer various advantages, such as durability, high electrical conductivity, and resistance to corrosion, making them ideal for use in jewelry and industrial applications. Besides this, precious metals are used in electronic devices due to their non-reactive properties and as valuable assets for investment purposes.
Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/precious-metals-market/requestsample
Precious Metals Market Trends:
The rising demand for precious metals due to changing lifestyles and increasing consumer disposable incomes represents one of the primary factors accelerating the market growth. Additionally, the escalating environmental awareness has compelled key market players to invest heavily in recycling precious metals, which, in turn, is positively supporting the market growth. Moreover, the surging product application in medical devices, such as heart pacemakers and artificial cochlea, and stringent emission regulations imposed by governments of various nations are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as the increasing trend of investing in precious metals, growing recognition of the value and versatility of precious metals, and rapid technological innovations, are providing an impetus to the precious metals market growth.
Precious Metals Market 2023-2028 Competitive Landscape and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the precious metals market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Anglo American Platinum Limited (Anglo American PLC)
• Barrick Gold Corporation
• First Majestic Silver Corp.
• First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
• Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.
• Fresnillo Plc (Peñoles Group)
• Gabriel Resources Ltd.
• Glencore International AG
• Gold Fields Limited
• Harmony Gold
• Impala Platinum Holdings Limited
• Lundin Mining Corporation
• Pan American Silver Corporation.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global precious metals market based on metal type, application and region.
Breakup by Metal Type:
• Gold:
o Jewelry
o Investment
o Technology
o Others
• Platinum:
o Auto-catalyst
o Jewelry
o Chemical
o Petroleum
o Medical
o Others
• Silver:
o Industrial Application
o Jewelry
o Coins and Bars
o Silverware
o Others
• Palladium:
o Auto-catalyst
o Electrical
o Dental
o Chemical
o Jewelry
o Others
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Automotive
• Electronics
• Jewelry
• Chemicals
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2351&flag=C
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Other Reports:
Industrial Diamond Market Report
Fiberglass Market Report
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here