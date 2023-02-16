Whole Slide Imaging Market Size Report, 2022-2027: Growth, Top Companies Share, Research And Forecast
The global whole slide imaging market reached a value of US$ 616.9 Mn in 2021. By 2027, It will reach US$ 1,257.4 Mn, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.10% (2022-2027).BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, title “Whole Slide Imaging Industry: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, the global whole slide imaging market reached a value of US$ 616.9 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,257.4 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 12.10% during 2022-2027.
Whole Slide Imaging Industry Outlook:
Whole slide imaging (WSI) involves scanning glass slides that produce accurate and high-resolution digital images of tissue sections. It comprises scanners, viewers, a focusing unit, a camera, illumination systems, an image management system, and microscopic optical parts. It employs a specialized scanner to digitize glass slides and produce large digital images that are analyzed, stored, and shared via a virtual slide viewer. It is commonly used in immunohistochemistry (IHC), cytopathology, telepathology, and hematopathology. It helps increase productivity, improve accuracy and analysis speed, eliminate errors, and provide reliable and convenient results. As a result, WSI finds extensive applications in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and clinics, and academic and research institutes across the globe.
Market Trends:
The global whole slide imaging market is primarily driven by the rising focus on patient safety and rapid expansion in the healthcare industry. Moreover, numerous technological innovations, such as the integration of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to provide precision medicine delivery and help diagnose various diseases, are positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, there is a rise in the prevalence of cancer due to genetic mutation, changing lifestyles, and increasing smoking and alcohol consumption.
Along with this, the rising applications of WSI in diagnostic procedures for suspected skin, lungs, and breast cancer represent another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the surging adoption of whole slide imaging in IHC to detect antigens in the cells and observe protein expression in tissue samples is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including ongoing research and development activities, increasing product demand in drug discovery, and improvement in the healthcare infrastructure, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has been segmented the market into following categories:
Breakup by Technology:
• Scanners
• IT Infrastructure
• Viewer
• Image Management System
Breakup by Application:
• Immunohistochemistry
• Telepathology
• Cytopathology
• Hematopathology
Breakup by End User:
• Academic Institute
• Research
• Others
Breakup by Geography:
• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
The major players in the market are 3DHISTECH Ltd., Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, General Electric Company, Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Huron Technologies Internationa, Inspirata Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mikroscan Technologies Inc., Olympus Corporation, Perkinelmer Inc. and Visiopharm A/S.
