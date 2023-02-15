Governor Abbott Appoints Teegardin As 110th Judicial District Attorney

TEXAS, February 15 - February 15, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Emily Teegardin as District Attorney of the 110th Judicial District in Briscoe, Dickens, Floyd, and Motley counties for a term set to expire December 31, 2024 or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Emily Teegardin of Quitaque is the Briscoe County Attorney, a position she has held since 2006. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Texas District and County Attorneys Association, College of the State Bar of Texas, and the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. She is president of the Caprock Partners Foundation, former president of the Friends of Silverton Library, former member of the American Business Club, and a former volunteer for Tri-County Meals and Lubbock County 4-H. Teegardin received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Communications and a Juris Doctor from Texas Tech University.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.