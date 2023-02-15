Condolences of the Leader of the Nation and the establishment of the State Commission for the Elimination of the Consequences of Natural Disasters in the city of Khorog, Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province

TAJIKISTAN, February 15 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon expressed deep condolences to the families and friends of the victims in connection with natural disasters, including an avalanche in the city of Khorog, Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province, which led to death of people and material damage.

On behalf of the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, the State Commission for the Elimination of the Consequences of Natural Disasters was created from among the responsible persons of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the leadership of a number of ministries and committees.

Based on the instructions of the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, the members of the State Commission were tasked to eliminate the consequences of natural disasters as soon as possible and provide the affected families with material assistance from the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, such as food, warm clothes and other necessary household items.

It should be emphasized that the process of eliminating the consequences of natural disasters is under the personal control of the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon.