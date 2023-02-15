Submit Release
SB64 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs - 2023-02-15

WISCONSIN, February 15 - An Act to create 20.465 (3) (v), 20.465 (3) (w), 20.465 (3) (x), 25.17 (1) (gg), 25.34 and 323.65 of the statutes; Relating to: creating a hazard mitigation revolving loan program and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs

