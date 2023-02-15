WISCONSIN, February 15 - An Act to amend 79.04 (5) (a) (intro.) and 79.04 (5) (b) (intro.); and to create 79.005 (1h) and 79.04 (8) of the statutes; Relating to: changing the phase-out of utility aid payments for decommissioned power plants. (FE)
Status: S - Utilities and Technology
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb67
You just read:
SB67 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Utilities and Technology - 2023-02-15
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.