SB68 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage - 2023-02-15

WISCONSIN, February 15 - An Act to amend 25.29 (1) (a), 29.219 (4), 29.229 (2) (i), 29.2295 (2) (i), 29.231 (2), 29.236 (2), 29.563 (3) (a) 3. and 29.624 (1); and to create 25.17 (1) (jf), 25.29 (1) (g), 25.299, 29.219 (2g), 29.229 (2) (gm), 29.2295 (2) (gm) and 29.563 (3) (a) 4g. of the statutes; Relating to: a resident lifetime fishing license, a lifetime fishing trust fund, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)