Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 361,528 in the last 365 days.

Island artistry on display

CANADA, February 15 - Unifying Canada is a living community art piece made from wooden rounds, cut from fallen trees from post tropical storm Fiona. On display now at the Royalty Crossing Mall, this incredible piece of art was created by Island student and local artist Gary Torlone through the ArtsSmarts Canada Games’ Catch the Spirit program.

“ArtsSmarts is all about artists and students working together to cultivate cultural growth and artistry. Unifying Canada is an outstanding piece of art, bringing together many students and schools, and showing the passion, talent and hard work of each individual student. I encourage all Islanders to visit the Royalty Crossing Mall and see the display for themselves. It is truly remarkable!”

- Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson.

Over 700 art kits were sent to learners across the Island, which included the wooden rounds along with sand, shells, feathers, porcupine quills, and pieces of PEI tartan. Each round was uniquely designed and decorated by an Island students or group of students. Together these beautiful rounds have been knotted together and hung to represent the outline of Prince Edward Island. The final design and construction of this community art piece was done by local artist Gary Torlone. 

Unifying Canada will be on display at the Royalty Crossing Mall until mid-April.

This project was made possible by ArtsSmarts PEI in partnership with the PEI 2023 Canada Winter Games with the support of the Departments of Education and Lifelong Learning, Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture, La Fédération Culturelle de l’Île-du-Prince-Édouard (Fabrique Acadie) and Heritage Canada. 

ArtsSmarts is the largest educational initiative in Canada dedicated to improving the lives and learning capacity of Canadian children by injecting arts into academic programs. The importance of engaging young people in artistic activity is critical to their evolution as creative thinkers.

Media contact:
Autumn Tremere
Education and Lifelong Learning
agtremere@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

Island artistry on display

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.