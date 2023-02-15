Island artistry on display

CANADA, February 15 - Unifying Canada is a living community art piece made from wooden rounds, cut from fallen trees from post tropical storm Fiona. On display now at the Royalty Crossing Mall, this incredible piece of art was created by Island student and local artist Gary Torlone through the ArtsSmarts Canada Games’ Catch the Spirit program.

“ArtsSmarts is all about artists and students working together to cultivate cultural growth and artistry. Unifying Canada is an outstanding piece of art, bringing together many students and schools, and showing the passion, talent and hard work of each individual student. I encourage all Islanders to visit the Royalty Crossing Mall and see the display for themselves. It is truly remarkable!” - Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson.

Over 700 art kits were sent to learners across the Island, which included the wooden rounds along with sand, shells, feathers, porcupine quills, and pieces of PEI tartan. Each round was uniquely designed and decorated by an Island students or group of students. Together these beautiful rounds have been knotted together and hung to represent the outline of Prince Edward Island. The final design and construction of this community art piece was done by local artist Gary Torlone.

Unifying Canada will be on display at the Royalty Crossing Mall until mid-April.

This project was made possible by ArtsSmarts PEI in partnership with the PEI 2023 Canada Winter Games with the support of the Departments of Education and Lifelong Learning, Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture, La Fédération Culturelle de l’Île-du-Prince-Édouard (Fabrique Acadie) and Heritage Canada.

ArtsSmarts is the largest educational initiative in Canada dedicated to improving the lives and learning capacity of Canadian children by injecting arts into academic programs. The importance of engaging young people in artistic activity is critical to their evolution as creative thinkers.

Media contact:

Autumn Tremere

Education and Lifelong Learning

agtremere@gov.pe.ca