Governor Pillen Signs Historic Agreement With State Troopers

LINCOLN, NE – Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen joined members of law enforcement and representatives with the State Law Enforcement Bargaining Council (SLEBC) in signing a contract agreement that includes a historic pay increase for state troopers. Finalization of the agreement comes as the Nebraska State Patrol launches a call for applicants to its upcoming recruit class.

"This new agreement shows the commitment the State of Nebraska has to law enforcement," said Governor Pillen. "I will continue to ensure law enforcement is funded competitively and has the tools needed to keep our state safe.”

Provisions of the new contract include:

Largest pay increase for troopers in 20 years

Enhanced pay for troopers with specialty assignments

Incentives to help troopers be better trained and equipped

“This historic agreement not only honors the tremendous work done by our troopers and investigators across Nebraska, but it also positions our agency well to recruit the next generation of troopers to serve Nebraska,” said Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “For anybody looking for a rewarding career of opportunity, we encourage you to talk a trooper and consider applying to help us patrol The Good Life.”

Anyone interested in a career as a trooper should submit an application by April 3 for inclusion in the next basic recruit camp. It will start in July, with graduation held in December. To learn about the hiring process, available benefits, and to connect with a trooper, go to NebraskaTroopers.com.

Pictured below are Governor Jim Pillen; Dan Fiala, President of the State Enforcement Bargaining Council and the State Troopers Association; and Colonel John Bolduc, the Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol.