Medical Display Market Share Report, 2022-2027: Growth, Industry Trends, Top Companies, Research And Forecast
The global medical display market reached a value of US$ 2.35 Billion in 2021. By 2027, It will reach US$ 3.4 Billion, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.10% (2022-2027).BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Medical Display Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global medical display market share. The global medical display market reached a value of US$ 2.35 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.10% during 2022-2027.
Medical Display Industry Outlook:
A medical display represents an output device that is used in medical-grade monitors, including mammography, picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), tomosynthesis, etc., to address various medical imaging needs, such as endoscopy, x-ray, ultrasound, or sectional. In addition to this, it usually comes with advanced image-enhancing technologies to ensure noise-free images, consistent brightness over the lifetime of the display, automated compliance with medical standards, ergonomic reading, etc. Consequently, medical display is extensively utilized in hospitals, community healthcare, diagnostic centers, etc.
Market Trends:
The inflating need for advanced diagnostic modalities is primarily driving the medical display market. Besides this, the expanding geriatric population who are more susceptible to chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, arthritis, etc., is catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the responsive touch feature in medical displays, when combined with antimicrobial touch glass, prevents the possibility of cross-contamination between patients and healthcare professionals, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.
Apart from this, the rising adoption of personalized treatment options and point of care (POC) testing is also positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, several leading manufacturers are introducing 4K ultra high definition (HD) product variants with a wide range of interfaces and picture formats for surgical and general clinical applications. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the medical display market over the forecasted period.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has been segmented the market into following categories:
Breakup by Device:
• Mobile
• Desktop
• All-in-one
Breakup by Panel Size:
• Up to-22.9-inch
• 23.0–26.9-inch
• 27.0–41.9-inch
• Above-42-inch
Breakup by Resolution:
• Up to 2MP
• 2.1 to 4MP
• 4.1 to 8MP
• Above 8MP
Breakup by Technology:
• Light Emitting Diode (LED)
• Backlit Liquid Crystal Display
• Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Display
• Cold Cathode Fluorescent Light (CCFL)
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Digital Pathology
• Multi-modality
• Surgical
• Radiology
• Mammography
• Others
Breakup by End User:
• Hospitals
• Diagnostic Centres
• Community Healthcare
Breakup by Geography:
• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
The major players in the market are Advantech Co. Ltd., Axiomtek Co. Ltd., Barco NV, BenQ Medical Technology, Dell Technologies Inc., EIZO Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Novanta Inc., Siemens AG, Sony Corporation and Steris Corporation.
